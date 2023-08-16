Insights into the Filters Sector 2023-2030: Market Trends and Growth Forecast

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Filters Industry | Forecast 2030

Filters Industry Data Book – Mobil & Engine Filters, Hydraulic & Lube Filters, Process Filters, Industrial Air Filters, North America HVAC Filters, Air Pollution Control System, Compressed Air Dryers and Compressed Air Filters Market

Grand View Research’s filters industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Filters Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Filters Industry USD 75,547.6 million in 2022, 5.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Mobil & Engine Filters Market Size USD 11,152.8 million in 2022, 3.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Industrial Air Filters Market Size USD 2,949.3 million in 2022, 7.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Hydraulic & Lube Filters Market Size USD 5,081.3 million in 2022, 5.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

North America HVAC Filters Market Size USD 1,776.9 million in 2022, 7.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Air Pollution Control System Market Size USD 76,003.2 million in 2022, 4.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Process Filters Market Size USD 15,372.2 million in 2021, 6.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Compressed Air Dryers and Compressed Air Filters Market Size, USD 5,631.8 million in 2022, 6.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Mobil & Engine Filters Market Growth & Trends

The fuel filters segment dominated the mobil & engine filters market in 2022, with a share of 38.4%. Fuel filters are an essential component for internal combustion engines as they screen the fuel for possible contaminants. The truck companies are investing in increasing their production capacities with an increase in demand, thus leading to increased demand for fuel filters. Furthermore, adoption of MRO services by several trucking and transport agencies for timely maintenance of their truck and bus fleet. Is expected to increase the aftermarket sales for fuel filters.

The engine air filters segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2022, with a share of 37.5%. This is attributed to the growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry for automobiles. The filters need to be periodically to prevent clogging of engine air systems. Innovations by companies toward increasing the service life of filters along with enhancing their strength and filtering capacity are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Hydraulic & Lube Filters Market Growth & Trends

A rise in product demand in various application industries including automotive, power generation, marine, manufacturing, construction, mining, and agriculture is expected to add growth prospects to the market over the forecast period. The performance of every hydraulic filter is measured based on its contamination removal efficiency, thus ensuring reduction or no hydraulic fluid leakage due to clogging in the hydraulic system. The pressure side filters are anticipated to dominate the overall market in 2022 followed by the return side filters and the trend is likely to ascend at a positive rate over the forecast period owing to their wide application, especially in the construction application segment.

Pressure side filters help remove particles and contaminants from the oil used in a hydraulic system. These filters are placed between the pump and actuators and used for medium to high-pressure hydraulic filtration. The high-pressure filter is the most common type of pressure filter used in the hydraulic system. These filters are stocked with a bypass check valve, which is fitted directly in the back of the pump which enables it to become the main filter for the complete flow of oil that helps to protect all hydraulic components against wear and tear.

Process Filters Market Growth & Trends

Liquid filtration systems dominated the process filters market in 2022, with a revenue share of 68.20%, and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread usage of liquid filtration systems in several industries including food & beverage, wastewater treatment, power generation, mining, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, for the removal of contaminants from process water, chemicals, and beverages.

Several kinds of process filters such as backflushing filters, bag filters, cartridge filters, and membrane filters are utilized for liquid filtration applications in marine, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, microelectronics, and snowmaking industries. They are used for filtering out oils, processed water, wine & other beverage items, and chemicals.

Air Pollution Control Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global air pollution control systems market size is expected to be valued at USD 98.17 billion by 2025, per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Rampant gas emissions from mining and construction sectors is projected to boost market growth.

Increasing adoption of air pollution control systems, rising awareness towards the importance of ecological conservation, and ongoing efforts to promote adoption of renewable fuels over fossil fuels is predicted to boost the global market. Numerous countries are announcing strict regulations to substantially reduce rampant use of fossil fuels that result in extensive emissions harmful gases and particulate matter.

Polluted air contains harmful substances in high concentrations and this can have undesirable effects on the ecology. Adverse effects include damage to human health, flora and fauna, and the environment at large. The eco system is vulnerable to pollution from natural sources and human activities. Combustion processes are among the largest originators of air contaminants, and industries that need combustion at the core of their processes are said to be major contributors to air pollution.



Competitive Insights

Key players are notably investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products and services in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market. In addition, they are focusing on attracting and developing a qualified workforce and training them to develop their skills for the long-term benefit of the company. Furthermore, key participants are taking efforts to increase market penetration & presence and offer expanded product offerings in the selected market segments.

