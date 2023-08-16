Increasing Acceptance of the LGBT Community to Create Growth Avenues for Fertility Storage Sector

Fertility Storage Industry Data Book Covers Egg Donation and Sperm Bank Market

The global Fertility Storage industry generated over USD 8.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.51% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s fertility storage industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

Egg Donation Market Growth & Trends

The global egg donation market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.92% from 2023 to 2030. Some of the driving factors of the market are the increasing demand for donor eggs due to delaying pregnancy by the young generation, rising infertility due to unhealthy habits, and the high success rate of procedures. In the U.S., egg donors are not only compensated for the donation but can also negotiate their compensation amount based on the desirability of their eggs.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, the average age to have a baby in the U.S. increased to 26.3 years in 2016 when compared to 22.7 years in 1980. Furthermore, this age increased to 30.3 years for women with a college degree.

Younger women prefer their own eggs for IVF procedures; however, for women above 40 years of age use of donor eggs increases the success rate of conceiving as the quality and quantity of eggs decline after 40. Delay in pregnancy is a key factor responsible for the declining quality and quantity of own eggs.

Licensed fertility clinics offer counseling to couples having problems conceiving. Based on the severity of their problems, doctors and specialists plan IVF treatments for couples. Fertility clinics provide state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others. This factor is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Sperm Bank Market Growth & Trends

The global sperm bank market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by increasing incidence of male and female infertility, rising acceptance of sperm banking services, and government initiatives in Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART). Furthermore, increasing number of couples are planning to start family at later phase and hence are freezing their gametes. This is also contributing to the market expansion.

In women, rate of infertility decreases with age. Risks of complications during pregnancy also increase with age, resulting in the use of donor sperms or eggs. Rising trend of smoking is also affecting fertility in males and females. Female smokers achieve menopause earlier as compared to nonsmokers and are also at higher risk of miscarriage. In recent years, socioeconomic and demographic trends have increased the number of females seeking pregnancy during their late 30s and mid-40s. This also represents lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Rise in funding and supportive initiatives for ART has driven growth of the market. For instance, the Australian government funds the ART services under the Medicare Benefit Scheme. It supports the access to In vitro Fertilization (IVF) or ART for the people unable to have children. Other countries with supportive initiatives include U.K., Singapore, and Canada. Growing acceptance of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community is also a key market driver. This represents growing demand for sperm banking services in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the market. There was a decrease in number of sperm donations owing to travel restrictions and social distancing norms. The number IVF and ART procedures also declined, resulting in decrease demand for donor sperm. In response to the pandemic many fertility centers and sperm banks suspended initiation of treatment cycles and elective gamete cryopreservation.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Fertility Storage industry are:

Cryos International

New England Cryogenic Center

European Sperm Bank

Fairfax Cryobank, Inc

London Sperm Bank

