Enzymes Sector to Witness Significant Growth Due to the Development of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

The global Enzymes industry generated over USD 12.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s enzymes industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Industrial Enzymes Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 11.42 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is due to the growing demand for industrial enzymes in several applications such as animal feed, food & beverage, and nutraceutical. Increasing consumer awareness about health has resulted in the growing use of functional food products, which is expected to trigger product demand in the coming years.

Microorganisms are rapidly becoming a key source of enzymes, owing to their low production costs and easy availability of raw materials. End-use industries rely heavily on enzymes derived from microorganisms as they can be used to make a wide range of products. This, in turn, is anticipated to positively impact the demand for the industrial enzymes industry.

The demand is projected to be positively impacted over the forecast period by the rising consumption of functional food products due to the growing awareness of a person’s health. Cellulose and amylase are the two subtypes of carbohydrate. It is frequently utilized as a component in the creation of carbonated beverages. Increased use of various types of carbohydrase in the pharmaceutical and animal feed industries would further increase demand for industrial enzymes in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on various end-use industries around the world, causing a supply-demand gap. The demand for the product in biofuel and textiles was moderately impacted by a demand-supply gap combined with the global lockdown of the automotive industry. However, the market experienced positive demand during the pandemic due to the increased adoption of enzymes in various industries such as animal feed, food, and cleaning products.

Specialty Enzymes Market Growth & Trends

The global Specialty Enzymes market size is expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Specialty enzymes accounted for a share of over 43% in the industry in 2022. Specialty enzymes find extensive applications in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. They are used in diagnostics, drug development, biotechnology research, and treatments. The growing prevalence of diseases, advancements in drug discovery and development, and the need for personalized medicine are driving the demand for specialty enzymes in these industries.

Specialty enzymes play a crucial role in drug discovery and development processes. They are used for target identification and validation, high-throughput screening, lead optimization, and structure-based drug design. Specialty enzymes such as proteases, kinases, polymerases, and ligases are employed in various assays and experiments to study the interaction of drugs with their targets.

They are also employed in biocatalysis and biotransformation processes in the pharmaceutical industry. They enable selective chemical transformations and the synthesis of complex molecules, including chiral compounds and intermediates for drug synthesis. Enzymes such as oxidases, reductases, and hydrolases are utilized to carry out specific reactions efficiently and with high selectivity.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Enzymes industry are:

BASF SE

Novozymes

DuPont Danisco

DSM

Novus International

