Redefining Possibilities: Adhesive Tapes Sector Overview 2023-2030

Adhesive Tapes Industry | Forecast 2030

Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book – Adhesive Tapes, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes, Building & Construction Tapes, Unidirectional Tapes, Automotive Adhesive Tapes and UV Tapes Market

Grand View Research’s adhesive tapes sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Adhesive Tapes Industry USD 72.20 billion in 2022, 5.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size USD 63.37 billion in 2022, 4.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Building & Construction Tapes Market Size USD 4.64 billion in 2022, 5.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Unidirectional Tapes Market Size USD 236.3 million in 2022, 16.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size USD 3.43 billion in 2022, 5.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

UV Tapes Market Market Size USD 514.0 million in 2022, 9.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 92.45 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc.This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of pressure sensitive tapes as an optimum alternative to conventional adhesives and fasteners due to the globally rising concerns from the automotive industry to ensure light weighting.

A surge in the global population coupled with expeditious industrialization and urbanization in the transpiring economies is expected to fuel the construction spending to cater to the demand from the infrastructure sector. This is anticipated to propel the demand for pressure sensitive adhesive tapes in construction applications during the forecast period.

These include specialty tapes used in various applications such as automobile, aerospace, medical, hygiene, and white goods. The raw materials involved in manufacturing this kind of tape include rubber, acrylic, silicone, plastic, and paper. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes possess various desirable properties such as thinner and lighter material, vibration dampening, noise reduction, and bonding dissimilar surfaces.

Building And Construction Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global building and construction tapes market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of eco-friendly bonding solutions in North America and Europe is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The changing consumer trends regarding masking tape usage in the construction industry owing to its properties, such as improved moisture resistance, instant adhesion, and better conformability is likely to complement growth. In addition, properties, such as easy repair and maintenance are expected to propel the product demand.

The use of adhesive tapes in building and construction industry is regulated by national level agencies across Europe and North America. The advanced products are used in the regions comply with requirements listed by contractors and building engineers. In addition, companies in the market are involved in the production of advanced tape solutions to provide advanced products with increased functionality.

UV Tapes Market Growth & Trends

Global UV tapes market size is expected to reach USD 677.2 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to play key roles in the market growth over the forecast period. Polyolefin was one of the primary raw material used in manufacturing of UV tapes. These tapes were most widely used in 2015 on account of high performance characteristics under extreme heat and pressure conditions.

Growing demand for miniaturized semiconductor and electronic components have driven the market for ICs and micro-chips, further boosting the UV tapes industry. These tapes are used for applications such as back grinding and wafer dicing, in the semiconductor industry.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight and enhance the performance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market.

There has been a positive outlook in the automotive sector across the developed markets such as the U.S. to developing markets such as India. Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive tapes market.

The market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles. Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which in turn is expected to drive the penetration of automotive adhesive tapes.

Unidirectional Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global unidirectional tapes market size is expected to reach USD 502.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing emphasis by aerospace companies on the production of lightweight aircraft is expected to drive the demand for unidirectional (UD) tapes over the forecast period. The development of advanced products for sealing, coupled with the rising investments in R&D for the production of advanced high-strength adhesive tapes, is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

In addition, the development of eco-friendly solvent recovery technology used for the coating of adhesives is expected to drive the product demand in the coming years. Aerospace & defense was the largest end-use segment in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Thermoplastic and thermosets UD tapes are used in primary and secondary aircraft structures and high-load aircraft interior applications including fuselage, wings, cargo liners, bulkheads/class dividers, and lavatory modules.

Competitive Insights

The global adhesive tapes market is moderately competitive, with established players having significant experience, enabling them to devise better growth strategies as compared to other players. Companies such as Avery Dennison, 3M, Scapa, and Jostick Adhesive are integrated across the value chain, which enables them to have control over the raw material supply. These integrated companies can reduce the overall production cost through captive consumption, which leads to a higher profit margin.

Major players in the market are trying to increase their market share through production capacity expansion and mergers & acquisitions. The established companies in the market often operate an independent distribution network to increase their profits. Market players face severe competition from manufacturers in China since these manufacturers can offer their products at a relatively lower price owing to the lower manufacturing cost in the country.

