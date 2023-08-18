Empowering Wellness: Weight Loss Procedures Sector Analysis 2023-2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Weight Loss Procedures Industry | Forecast 2030

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book – Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market

Grand View Research’s weight loss procedures industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Weight Loss Procedures Industry USD 12.1 billion in 2022, 10.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Liposuction Surgery Market Size USD 5.4 billion in 2022, 12.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bariatric Surgery Market Size USD 5.2 billion in 2022, 7.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Size USD 1.5 billion in 2022, 14.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Access the Global Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global liposuction surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased awareness regarding new cosmetic treatments in the developed economies, such as North America is one of the major driving factors of the liposuction surgery devices. In addition, the integration of modern technology and the adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices is fueling the market growth.

The growing demand for cosmetic surgeries across the globe is another driving factor in this market. Lipoplasty is one of the common cosmetic surgeries witnessed in the United States. Annually, more than 3,00,000 liposuction surgeries are operated with an approximate cost of $2000-3500. The high disposable income of consumers is another driving factor for the growth of liposuction surgery in North America. These factors are expected to propel industry growth.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global bariatric surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing incidence rate of obesity has led to many government initiatives at regional as well as global level to increase awareness related to obesity and undertake various incidence curbing action plans. For instance, the South Wales government launched the NSW Healthy Eating and Active Living Strategy 2013-2018 for preventing obesity.

In addition, to strategic planning, the governments of developed nations are also funding universities to design strategic interventions to control rising obesity. For the year 2014, New Zealand invested USD 40 million for its Healthy Families NZ anti-obesity initiative. Moreover, industry players are also trying to tackle the rising problem of obesity by launching new products. In February 2017, a startup company, Allurion Technologies, located in Massachusetts, U.S. filed a regulatory filing to report the USD 19 million raised amount out of the target of USD 27 million. The funds were intended to use for the development of non-endoscopic gastric balloon, Ellipse. This device is in the form of a capsule which when swallowed, is inflated in the stomach and deflates after months and is passed out without the need for anesthesia for its removal. This device is anticipated to revolutionize the bariatric surgery devices market due to its ease of use over the forecast period

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Growth & Trends

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030. Treatments like Cryolipolysis, low-level lasers, and Ultrasound are the most commonly used method for noninvasive fat reduction procedures. The rising contribution of market players is playing a prominent role in promoting such procedures is driving the market. Other factors like rising awareness, increasing prevalence of obesity in developed and developing countries, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to urbanization, and rising demand for body contouring procedures are expected to propel the market further.

Non-invasive procedures are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries and people are opting more for aesthetic procedures like body contouring as the risk associated with these treatments are negligible and are gaining a lot of spotlight through social platforms. Behavioral Factors like physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and rigorous working hours have contributed to the prevalence of conditions like obesity and diabetes. CoolScultping and Kybella were the most preferred workstations for the removal of fat in 2020.

Competitive Insights

The industry growth is directly associated with the shift in technology, demand for noninvasive procedures, and the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare services. Moreover, the competition among major market players will turn intense in the upcoming years as they are focusing more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in November 2018, Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd announced the launch of their hybrid body & face contouring platform called RESHAPE for skin tightening, fat reduction, and facial anti-aging treatments, at the Cosmoprof Asia tradeshow in Hong Kong.

