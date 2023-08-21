Array Innovative Services Celebrates 15 Years, Launches Array Ventures

Kolkata, India, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Array Innovative Services, a pioneer in promoting innovative products and services, is celebrating its remarkable 15-year journey with an extraordinary milestone: the launch of Array Ventures. The launch event coincides with the company’s anniversary and marks a significant step forward in its commitment to fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem.

Over the past 15 years, Array Innovative Services has played a pivotal role in shaping the startup landscape. Its ventures have achieved remarkable success, with PresentationGFX emerging as a global leader in visual communications design services and BPlan Experts standing as a premier business planning and startup consulting firm. The launch of Array Ventures stands as a testament to Array Innovative’s dedication and commitment in supporting startups from inception to fruition.

Arnab Ray, CEO, Array Innovative, spoke about the journey, saying, “Our 15 years have been marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and an unwavering commitment to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit. With the launch of Array Ventures, we are embarking on a new chapter, one that aims to revolutionize the startup ecosystem by providing the necessary resources and support for early-stage ventures to thrive.”

Array Ventures, a dedicated studio focused on early stage startups, is founded with a clear vision to nurture and empower early-stage startups. With a comprehensive range of services, expert guidance and equity-based investments through services, Array Ventures envisions catalyzing the growth of innovative ideas and turning them into impactful ventures.

Array Ventures stands as a partner to innovative startups, offering a unique blend of funding through expert services across the startup lifecycle. Services on offer encompass critical aspects such as feasibility analysis, business planning, pitch deck creation, mentoring, strategic advisory, funding assistance, implementation support, digital marketing, brand identity, website development, and MVP/POC development.