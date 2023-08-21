Huateng Pharma Supplies Minoxidil Intermediate 2,4-Diamino-6-chloropyrimidine (CAS NO.156-83-2)

Hunan, China, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Minoxidil was first introduced by Upjohn Company of the United States, and was first used as an oral drug for the treatment of refractory hypertension in the 1970s. In later clinical applications, doctors observed hair regrowth and generalized excessive hair in balding patients, which led to the development of minoxidil preparations.

Minoxidil can increase local blood supply, stimulate the proliferation and differentiation of hair follicle epithelial cells, so as to promote hair growth and achieve the purpose of treating hair loss. Minoxidil is the only drug approved by the US FDA for the treatment of hair loss. Its effect in the treatment of seborrheic alopecia is unquestionable. So what is the principle of minoxidil in the treatment of hair loss?

Studies have shown that topical minoxidil can significantly promote hair growth. Minoxidil may achieve hair growth effects through the following mechanisms:

1. Stimulate the proliferation and differentiation of hair follicle epithelial cells

By stimulating the proliferation and differentiation of hair follicle epithelial cells, minoxidil can increase the synthesis of dermal papilla, hair matrix, outer root sheath and perihair fiber cells, thereby prolonging the anagen phase and promoting the transformation of vellus hair to terminal hair.

2.Promote angiogenesis and increase local blood supply

Hair follicle growth relies on the vascular network of the hair papilla to supply nutrients. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is a marker of angiogenesis. VEGF stimulates hair growth and increases the diameter of hair follicles by promoting the supply of nutrients in the hair follicles. Minoxidil can promote hair growth by up-regulating the expression of VEGF in dermal papilla cells.

3.Open the ATP potassium channel

Potassium channel opening is an important step in regulating hair growth, because the presence of calcium ions and epidermal growth factor can inhibit hair follicles. Minoxidil mainly reduces the concentration of intracellular calcium ions and delays the growth cycle of hair follicles by opening potassium channels.

Huateng Pharma is a one-stop contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for pharmaceutical intermediates from clinical supply to commercial scale. It can supply high quality of 2,4-Diamino-6-chloropyrimidine (CAS NO.156-83-2), an intermediate of Minoxidil for the treatment of hair loss with commercial production. It owns a 34,000 square meter manufacturing site with advanced design concept of intelligent manufacturing, which can realize the integration of the production process and accomplish the complete transformation of lab scale – pilot plant – large-scale commercial production.