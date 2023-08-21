Cosmetic Dentistry Reaches New Heights at Somerset Dental Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Somerset Dental Las Vegas, a renowned name in dental care, is proud to announce the addition of a leading cosmetic dentist to their team, further elevating their commitment to providing exceptional dental services in the heart of Las Vegas.

With a strong reputation for delivering top-notch dental care and prioritizing patient satisfaction, Somerset Dental Las Vegas continues to set industry standards by offering a comprehensive range of dental services, now enhanced with the expertise of their newest cosmetic dentist.

Dr.Sufia Palluck, a highly accomplished and skilled cosmetic dentist, joins the Somerset Dental Las Vegas team to bring a fresh perspective to the practice. Dr. David Somoza is known for her passion for cosmetic dentistry, artistic flair, and dedication to creating stunning smiles for her patients. She comes to Somerset Dental with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the latest advancements in cosmetic dentistry techniques.

Dr. David Somoza graduated with honors from the prestigious School of Dental Medicine and completed her specialized training in cosmetic dentistry at the renowned Institute of Advanced Dental Studies. Her extensive experience in smile makeovers, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and restorative treatments make her a valuable addition to the Somerset Dental Las Vegas team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. David Somoza to our practice,” said Dr.Sufia Palluck, founder and lead dentist at Somerset Dental Las Vegas. “His expertise in cosmetic dentistry aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering personalized, high-quality dental care to our patients. With Dr. David Somoza on board, we are excited to take our cosmetic dentistry services to new heights.”

Somerset Dental Las Vegas has consistently stood out for its patient-centric approach, state-of-the-art facilities, and team of skilled professionals dedicated to creating healthy and beautiful smiles. The addition of Dr.Sufia Palluck underscores the practice’s commitment to staying at the forefront of dental innovations and providing patients with access to the latest advancements in cosmetic dentistry.

“I am honored to join Somerset Dental Las Vegas and contribute to their mission of delivering exceptional dental care,” said Dr.Sufia Palluck. “Cosmetic dentistry is more than just aesthetics; it’s about boosting confidence and transforming lives. I am excited to work alongside the talented team here to create stunning smiles that our patients can be proud of.”

As Somerset Dental Las Vegas welcomes Dr. David Somoza, patients can look forward to a heightened level of expertise in cosmetic dentistry. The practice will offer an expanded range of services including teeth whitening, smile makeovers, veneers, and other innovative treatments to enhance both the appearance and function of patients’ teeth.

With a reputation built on trust, expertise, and compassion, Somerset Dental Las Vegas continues to raise the bar in dental care. Dr. David Somoza’ arrival signals an exciting chapter in the practice’s journey, one that will undoubtedly solidify its position as a leading cosmetic dentistry provider in the Las Vegas area.

