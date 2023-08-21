Webredas to open a new office in UK

Kolkata, India, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to some reliable sources, Kolkata-based digital marketing company Webredas will have a new office in the UK. Sources, close to the Kolkata company’sCEO and marketing head, have confirmed that the company had a long-term plan to spread wings on the foreign shores but postponed their plans due to the pandemic. After the world re-found its lost normal rhythm nearly two years ago, the company resumed its planning and all its effort will come to fruition soon.

Webredas provides a range of internet marketing services under the umbrella term “digital marketing”. The company has achieved tremendous growth in a short span of time. The company echelons give the credit to everyone, from top-rung planners to bottom-level executioners, for such fairy-tale success. The much-needed synchronization between all the departments helps Webredas come with a strong and suitable script before starting a new project.

Though the company has already served hundreds of offshore clients, it now thinks that branching out to the foreign soil will help them get a stronger hold in the international market. Digital marketing is a kaleidoscopic concept; it has different shades, each of which contributing to make the things whole. With the passage of time, new concepts are emerging and Webredas has successfully incorporated them into their packages. The purpose is to provide all possible types of internet marketing services from under the same roof.

In a few months, Webredas’ new office will be ready to take up digital marketing projects. The company has decided to transfer some of its employees to the new location and get the void filled with fresh recruits. Though the company is yet to announce the exact date from which its new office will be operational, sources claim that the management wants to start its new journey as soon as possible. “We are already late due to pandemic and so, earnestly trying to make up for the lost time”, says a spokesperson.

Besides quality of deliverables and on-time completion, another much talked-about aspect of Webredas’ service is its affordable packages. Each package offers cost-effective solutions so that many clients can enjoy the fruits of digital marketing. In response to a question if the company will continue with its trademark slogan “quality at affordable cost” for their upcoming venture, the marketing supremo let out a resounding “yes”. Everyone in the Kolkata office looks and sounds upbeat about their UK branch. “After all, it’s all about our team work”.

Company Name : Webredas Technologies Pvt Ltd

Address: Suite 201 Miller House Farnworth BL4 7NS Bolton

Phone: +44 121 318 7570

Url : https://www.webredas.com/