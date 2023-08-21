From Production to Assembly: Supporting Our New York School Project

Langfang City, China, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Hebei Comnenir Furniture Sales Co. Ltd is a one-stop solution for all school-related manufacturing needs. We specialize in designing and providing high-quality goods intended to improve the learning environment, from classroom furniture to cutting-edge educational technology. With ten years’ worth of expertise in producing school furniture we export to over 40 nations, including those in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Hebei Comnenir Furniture Sales Co. Ltd understands the ever-evolving needs of educational institutions, and as industry leaders, we’re committed to combining craftsmanship with the latest innovations. Our comprehensive range ensures that schools can source everything they require in one place, streamlining the procurement process and ensuring compatibility and synergy between products.

Our company has had the privilege of supplying a comprehensive range of school furniture for one of the leading schoolsin New York. The furniture range we provided encompasses various areas of a school, including student desks and chairs, the principal’s office, teachers’ offices, the library, and the laboratory dining hall. Following the production of these items, they were efficiently loaded into containers and directly shipped to the school’s location. To aid in the assembly process, the customer hired a professional team, and we ensured support by providing detailed assembly videos for every product.

Established in 2014 and situated in Langfang City, Hebei Comnenir Furniture Sales Co. Ltd. has risen to prominence as a trailblazer in the realm of educational infrastructure. With a seasoned production team and an adept quality control system, we assure punctual deliveries and minimal customer grievances. Our offerings range from classroom chairs and desks, thoughtfully designed for ergonomic comfort during extended study sessions, to cutting-edge Smartboards tailored for educational environments. Keep an eye out for our weekly influx of new arrivals.