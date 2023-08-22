Consumers’ Rising Awareness of Hygiene and Health to Create Growth Avenues for Laundry Care Sector

Laundry Care Industry Data Book Covers Laundry Sanitizer, Laundry Detergent, and Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market

The global Laundry Care Industry generated over USD 100.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s laundry care industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Laundry Sanitizer Market Growth & Trends

The global laundry sanitizer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growing preference for laundry care products, coupled with the rise in infectious diseases, is accelerating the growth of the market. Several key players in the market are launching laundry sanitizers in different fragrances and qualities, thereby increasing the market demand.

As per Baxter, a healthcare company, players in the detergent market are marketing laundry products with sanitizing and cleaning properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, as per Novozymes, close to 41% of customers are looking for sustainable laundry products and are educating themselves on the types of cleaning products present in the market. This, in turn, has increased the demand for natural products.

According to Henkel Corporation, since the start of the pandemic, there has been a rise in washing clothes and an increase in the number of washing cycles owing to the fear of germs and bacteria. This trend will further help the market to grow in the upcoming years.

The rise in residential construction, coupled with the increasing household expenditure, has increased the demand for laundry cleaning products. In addition, as per Alpha Aromatics, consumers are engaged with scented products owing to which several commercial companies are producing products in several fragrances. For instance, brands like Dettol, Lysol, and Savlon are providing laundry sanitizers in scents, like crisp linen and spring blossom.

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Growth and Trends

The global Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for products like fabric conditioners and softeners, which assist maintain the softness of clothing, is predicted to increase as more consumers choose expensive apparel. Fabric softeners and conditioners are preferred by consumers for a variety of reasons as part of their laundry care regimen, including fabric protection, wrinkle reduction, smell enhancement, easy ironing, static cling reduction, and more.

The market for fabric softeners and conditioners is expected to gain momentum from millennials’ growing preference for premium products. However, millennials also have a propensity to neglect laundry maintenance. As a result, to draw in younger customers, personal care companies are implementing social media promotions and marketing.

Detergents and other similar products are also more frequently purchased from consumers’ local hypermarkets and supermarkets due to the availability of a wide range of products, significant discounts, efficient point-of-purchase displays, and other promotional offers. To promote client involvement, businesses like Unilever and Proctor & Gamble set up discounts and promotional campaigns in these shops.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Laundry Care industry are:

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Finish)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Kao Corporation

SC Johnson and Son Inc.

The Clorox Company

ITC Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

