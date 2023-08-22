Lucintel Forecasts Wet Laid Nonwoven Market to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the wet laid nonwoven market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028 from $2.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for this material in hygiene and medical applications and increasing use of these nonwoven to produce long lasting and reusable shopping bags along with rising preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in wet laid nonwoven market by product type (natural fiber and synthetic fiber), application (building material, automotive interior, public utility, home textile, hygiene product, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Synthetic fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the wet laid nonwoven market is segmented into natural fiber and synthetic fiber. Lucintel forecasts that the synthetic fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the extensive use of this fiber in the wet-laid nonwoven sector because it provides various benefits, such as ease of accessibility, low cost, high strength, abrasion resistance, and easily washable properties.

“Within the wet laid nonwoven market, the hygiene product segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the hygiene product segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of this product owing to its absorbent abilities and it also ensures strengths, smoothness, stretchability, and cost effectiveness.

“Asia pacific will dominate the wet laid nonwoven market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization and rising demand for non-woven materials in the construction industry of the region.

Major players of wet laid nonwoven market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hangzhou Nbond Nonwoven, Xinhua Group, Freudenberg, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, and Wuhu Rynd Nonwovens are among the major wet laid nonwoven providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market

Graphene Composites Market

Metal Matrix Composites Market

Composites Coating Market

Activated Carbon Market

4D Printing Market

Shape Memory Material Market

OLED Material Market

Desiccant Market

Desiccant Market