Lucintel Forecasts Temperature Transmitter Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the temperature transmitter market is projected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028 from $3.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1 from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing importance on industrial automation, growing demand for wireless and non-instrusive temperature measurement abilities along with rising awareness towards energy conservation across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in temperature transmitter market by type (resistance temperature detectors, thermistor, and thermocouple), mounting type (field mounting, rail mounting, and head mounting), product type (2-wire temperature transmitters, 4-wire temperature transmitters, and wireless temperature transmitters), end use industry (food & beverages, chemicals, metals & mining, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and others), and region.

“Resistance temperature detector market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the temperature transmitter market is segmented into resistance temperature detectors, thermistor, and thermocouple. Lucintel forecasts that the resistance temperature detector market is expected to remain the largest segment because it helps in measuring temperature by correlating the resistance of the RTD (resistance temperature detector) element with temperature and also provides temperature measurement over a wide range of temperatures.

“Within the temperature transmitter market, the manufacturing segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of temperature-monitoring devices that is used for various types in the manufacturing industry which includes heat treatment, annealing, baking, sintering, and quenching.

“Asia pacific will dominate the temperature transmitter market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as food and beverages, chemical, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals and increasing investments by governments in enhancing the energy infrastructure.

Major players of temperature transmitter market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Spectris, General Electric, Honeywell International, Emerson Electric, ABB, Yokogawa Electric, Siemens, Endress + hauser, Schneider Electric, Acromag, Krone Marshall, and Dwyer Instruments are among the major temperature transmitter providers.

