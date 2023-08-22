Lucintel Forecasts Optical Sorter Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the optical sorter market is projected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028 from $2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing trend of automation in various industries to increase productivity, growing adoption in the food sector for food processing operations and for reducing process as well as delivery time, and introduction of stringent government rules concerning food safety.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in optical sorter market by type (cameras, lasers, NIR (near-infrared), hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters, and others), platform (freefall, belts, lanes, and hybrid), application (food, recycling, mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the optical sorter market is segmented into cameras, lasers, NIR (near-infrared), hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters market is expected to remain the largest segment because it helps in detection of rock minerals from airborne images and also detects foreign materials from food processing.

“Within the optical sorter market, the food segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the food segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing focus on automation to increase production capacity by reducing delivery and processing time and introduction of stringent government rules about food safety.

“North America will dominate the optical sorter market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand from waste recycling plants and expansion of the enhanced technology based sorter in this region.

Major players of optical sorter market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Buhler Group, Cimbria Heid, CP Manufacturing, GREEFA, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, Key Technology, NEWTEC, Pellence ST, Satake Corporation, STEINERT Global, and TOMRA are among the major optical sorter providers.

