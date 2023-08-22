Lucintel Forecasts Temperature Controller Market to Reach $1.45 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the temperature controller market is projected to reach an estimated $1.45 billion by 2028 from $1.26 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for accurate temperature control in various industrial processes along with increasing need for energy-efficient solutions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in temperature controller market by type (analog, digital, and hybrid), product type (single-loop controllers, multi-loop controllers, on/off controllers, and PID controllers), end use industry (chemicals, automotive, oil & gases, food & beverages, healthcare, energy & power, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Analog market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the temperature controller market is segmented into analog, digital, and hybrid. Lucintel forecasts that the analog market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because it provides simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for basic temperature control requirements.

“Within the temperature controller market, the food & beverages segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in regulating fermentation temperatures, controlling pasteurization processes, and monitoring storage temperatures.

“Asia pacific will dominate the temperature controller market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of automation in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Major players of temperature controller market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Omron, ABB, Eurotherm, Honeywell International, Durex Industries, Delta Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Watlow, and Schneider Electric are among the major temperature controller providers.

