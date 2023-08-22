Lucintel Forecasts Fire, Smoke & Toxicity Retardant Composite Resin Market to Reach $1.58 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market is projected to reach an estimated $1.58 billion by 2028 from $1.06 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by substantial use of FST in the vehicle and aircraft interiors, increasing awareness among consumer towards usage of FST composite resin, and favorable government regulation to use of fire safety equipment in industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and transportation.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market by resin type (phenolic, polyester, epoxy, thermoplastic, vinyl ester, and others), application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Phenolic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin type, the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market is segmented into phenolic, polyester, epoxy, thermoplastic, vinyl ester, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the phenolic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the wide application of this resin in the construction of structural flooring, galley structures, internal wall panels, partitions, and ceiling panels for airplane cabins.

“Within the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automotive & transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing automobile production and sales, presence of a significant number of automotive companies, and extensive application of this resin in the interiors of heavy trucks, rails, and cars.

“North America will dominate the fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of huge aircraft manufacturing hubs and extensive demand for these resins from transport and aerospace industries in the region.

Major players of fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ashland, AOC, BASF SE, BUFA Composite Systems, and Hexion are among the major fire, smoke & toxicity retardant composite resin providers.

