Lucintel Forecasts Next Generation Memory Technology Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the next generation memory technology market is projected to reach an estimated $22.3 billion by 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for faster, highly scalable, and low power memory solutions, increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and big data along with growing demand for enterprise storage applications globally.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in next generation memory technology market by type (non-volatile next generation memory technologies and volatile next generation memory technologies), application (mobile phones, mass storage, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, smart cards, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Non-volatile next generation memory technologies market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the next generation memory technology market is segmented into non-volatile next generation memory technologies and volatile next generation memory technologies. Lucintel forecasts that the non-volatile next generation memory technologies market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing penetration of internet of things, growing trend of smart nation applications, and rising demand for huge data storage in digital countries so as to enhance society’s lifestyle and businesses.

“Within the next generation memory technology market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand of high storage and faster processors in consumer electronic devices, such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, smart phones, and other portable devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the next generation memory technology market in near future”

APAC will remain the highest growing region during the forecast period due to rising usage of consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in this region.

Major players of next generation memory technology market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Adesto Technologies, IBM, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology, SanDisk Corporation, Fujitsu, and Infineon Technologies are among the major next generation memory technology providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market

Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market

Semiconductor Seal Market

Semiconductor Valve Market

Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market\

Third-Party Laboratory Testing of Semiconductor Market

Semiconductor Bonding Material Market

Semiconductor Robot Market

Semiconductor Bearing Market

MRAM Memory Market