Lucintel Forecasts Radar Absorbing Material Coating Market to Reach $63.4 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the radar absorbing material coating market is projected to reach an estimated $63.4 billion by 2028 from $45.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing need for these materials in aircraft applications and defense items to minimize radar emissions continuous adoption of advanced materials, and supportive government spending to modernize the defense industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in radar absorbing material coating market by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and others), application (aerospace & defense, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Epoxy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin type, the radar absorbing material coating market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the epoxy market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of this resin owing to its strength, durability, chemical resistance, and extremely high heat-deflection temperature properties.

“Within the radar absorbing material coating market, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the aerospace & defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these materials in missile systems, airplanes, ground vehicles, submarines, and ships, including forthcoming combat systems.

“North America will dominate the radar absorbing material coating market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies among existing major aircraft manufacturing hubs and increasing investment in the military and defence sectors of the region.

Major players of radar absorbing material coating market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Stealth Veils, CFI Solutions, Micromag, Hyper Stealth Technologies, Intermat Defense, and Surrey NanoSystems are among the major radar absorbing material coating providers.

