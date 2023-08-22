Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market to Reach $786.2 Million by 2028

Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

According to the recent study the carbon felt and graphite felt market is projected to reach an estimated $786.2 million by 2028 from $496 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand of high-performance batteries and increasing use of this material for high temperatures insulation in vacuum and gas furnaces.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon felt and graphite felt market by product type (needle punched, chemical bonded, and others), application (fuel cells, batteries, filters, insulation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Needle punched market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the carbon felt and graphite felt market is segmented into needle punched, chemical bonded, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the needle punched market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the considerable use of this product in a variety of applications, such as furnaces, fuel cells, batteries, and solar panels.

“Within the carbon felt and graphite felt market, the fuel cell segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the fuel cell segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread usage of carbon and graphite felts as the main electrode material in fuel cells and significant demand for these fuel cells across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and portable electronics.

“Asia pacific will dominate the carbon felt and graphite felt market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing demand of energy storage solutions and electric vehicles, easy availability of affordable workforce and raw materials, and supportive government programs to encourage sustainable energy and minimize carbon emissions in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Major players of carbon felt and graphite felt market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SGL Carbon, Toray Industries, ZOLTEK, Mersen, and Carbon Composites are among the major carbon felt and graphite felt providers.

