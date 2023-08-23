E-commerce Revolutionizing the Bedding Sector 2023-2030: Market Implications

Bedding Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s bedding sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.



Bedding Industry USD 148.06 billion in 2022, 6.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bed Linen Market Size USD 41.34 billion in 2022, 7.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pillows Market Size USD 16.60 billion in 2022, 6.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Mattress Market Size USD 58.18 billion in 2022, 5.5% CAGR (2023-2030)

Blankets Market Size USD 31.94 billion in 2022, 6.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Mattress Market Growth & Trends

The global mattress market size is expected to reach USD 67.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing cases of back problems associated with uncomfortable sleeping surfaces are boosting the demand for innerspring mattresses. Another major factor driving the segment growth is the improving condition of the housing market, along with enhanced purchasing power parity across the globe. The rapidly growing real estate industry, coupled with a rise in residential and personal spaces including apartments, and houses among others across the globe, is fueling the product demand. The majority of the consumers reported that they would consider making huge purchases for the household because of a considerable amount of time spent at home, which made them notice various aspects that might need to be updated or are missing.

In terms of value, the foam mattress segment dominated the industry and will account for the largest revenue share by 2030. Memory foam is widely used in the commercial sector, especially in hospitals, as it offers several benefits. Memory foam molds as per the body in response to heat and pressure, thereby evenly distributing body weight. The design technique of memory foam mattresses is such that it returns to their original shape once the pressure is removed. North America held the second-largest share in 2021 owing to an increased number of home renovation activities that include personalizing according to recent trends and consumer needs.

Blanket Market Growth & Trends

The global blanket market size is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Significant growth of the travel and hospitality industries at a global level as a result of reduced airline fares and attractive value-added services provided by key hotel industry participants is expected to remain a prominent factor. Furthermore, rising national defense spending by the governments of countries including U.S., China, Russia, Iran, Israel, India, and Pakistan is expected to promote the use of blankets for military and air force over the next few years.

Cotton-based products dominated the market and generated a revenue of USD 4.6 billion in 2018. These product types are expected to gain momentum as a result of their high visibility as durable comfort characteristics. Furthermore, these textile products have the ability to perform across a wide range of climate conditions.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers use a variety of strategies, including acquisitions, the introduction of new products, partnerships, and the bolstering of their distribution networks, to achieve maximum company growth and a strong marketplace. Manufacturers of bedding goods intend to strengthen their market positions by expanding their clientele. Therefore, major market players are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives to achieve business development in the regional market.

The recent developments and innovation strategies by market players have resulted in a positive impact on the market, wherein companies are focusing on investments in R&D activities to gain a competitive edge over other players.

