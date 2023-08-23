Redefining Exploration: Safari Tourism Trends and Projections 2023-2030

Safari Tourism Industry | Forecast 2030

Safari Tourism Industry Data Book – Adventure and Private Safari Tourism Market

Grand View Research’s safari tourism industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.



Safari Tourism Industry USD 25.44 billion in 2022, 5.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Adventure Safari Tourism Market Size USD 16.68 billion in 2022, 5.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Private Safari Tourism Market Size USD 8.76 billion in 2022, 5.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Adventure Safari Tourism Market Growth & Trends

Adventure safaris are experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand from travelers, including millennials, for unique and immersive travel experiences. These safaris offer thrilling activities such as walking safaris and hot air balloon rides, going beyond traditional wildlife viewing. Travel companies and tour operators are capitalizing on this trend by introducing adventure safari packages to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in February 2023, Arabian Adventures, a leading destination management company and tour operator in the UAE, is responding to high demand by reintroducing an enhanced version of its Jeep Adventure Safari. The safari is designed to showcase the hidden gems of the UAE, with a curated itinerary that encompasses six key locations. The itinerary includes remarkable sites such as Camel Rock, Buhais Geology Park, Shawka Pools, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the ‘Valley of the Caves’ at Al Faya Mountain, and Wadi Al Helo. This unique and immersive experience allows travelers to uncover the wonders of the UAE’s natural and cultural heritage.

The allure of exploring breathtaking natural landscapes, encountering wildlife up close, and engaging in thrilling activities like game drives and bushwalks has resonated with adventure-seeking travelers. This growing interest in experiential travel is driving the growth of the adventure safari tourism market.

Private Safari Tourism Market Growth & Trends

The private safari tourism segment is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for exclusive and tailored experiences among travelers. Factors such as customization, exclusivity, luxury accommodations, personalized services, and expert guides are driving the growth of this segment, contributing to the overall expansion of the market. Tour operators are increasingly launching private safari tours to cater to the growing demand for personalized and exclusive experiences among travelers. These private tours offer a range of benefits, including customized itineraries, flexible schedules, and the opportunity to explore remote and pristine locations.

For instance, in March 2021, Augustine’s Adventure Africa (AA Africa), one of the leading tour operators in Africa introduced enhanced and customizable tour packages for Tanzania, aiming to provide clients with an unforgettable and visually captivating experience. Their newly launched private adventure safari in Tanzania offers optional extensions to various destinations such as Zanzibar, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, and Victoria Falls. The launch of private safari tours by tour operators reflects the industry’s commitment to meeting the evolving preferences and expectations of discerning travelers, providing them with unique and tailored adventures in the wilderness.

Competitive Insights

In the dynamic safari tourism market, launching new tours and itineraries is essential for companies to maintain competitiveness and meet the evolving demands of travelers. It presents an opportunity to expand the customer base, target new market segments, and cater to diverse travel preferences. By offering fresh and distinctive experiences, safari tour operators can differentiate themselves from competitors, enhance customer satisfaction, and foster repeat business.

