Eyewear Sector: Traditional Eyewear Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030

The global Eyewear industry generated over USD 171.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s eyewear sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Contact Lenses Market Growth & Trends

The global contact lenses market size is estimated to reach USD 33.80 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be ascribed to the increasing demand for contact lenses driven by factors, such as rising cases of refractive errors coupled with the growing aging population. A significant rise in the cases of astigmatism and myopia across the globe and the growing acceptance of contact lenses in developing countries are favoring the expansion of the market. In addition, increasing product demand for aesthetic appearance, especially among the young population, and rising disposable income are enhancing the market growth.

Technological advancements, a rising number of active lens wearers, and the development of innovative solutions, such as silicone hydrogel material, are influencing the growth of the market. The market players are focusing on introducing innovative products that can cater to a larger customer base and help them gain a competitive edge. For Instance, in September 2022, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. unveiled two new contact lenses, namely ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL and ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-DAY, for presbyopia. The latest offerings are designed with modern technologies that are suitable for digitally intense lifestyles.

It is based on TearStable Technology, which maximizes tear-film stability and locks in moisture for enhanced comfort all day long. Hybrid contact lenses are gaining massive traction across the global market as they offer advantages of both soft and hard lenses. Designed to provide the comfort of soft lenses and RGP lenses’ excellent visual quality, they are suitable for patients with presbyopia with astigmatism or corneal astigmatism. Moreover, these lenses are suitable for individuals who are concerned about the comfort of RGP lenses or who find it difficult to achieve optimal vision with soft lenses.

Smart Glasses Market Growth & Trends

The global smart glasses market size is anticipated to reach USD 8,187.1 million by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2030. The promising growth prospects of the market can be credited to the growing adoption of wearable computing technologies coupled with improvement in operations efficiency. Moreover, the ability of smart glasses to offer Augmented Reality (AR) visuals, including weather imaging, stocks, text messages, calendar, and teleprompter-like functions is expected to drive the market growth further.

Smart glasses are usually equipped with behind-the-ear speakers for music playback, hands-free calling, and activity tracking. Moreover, it also detects accurate and precise measurements, which has led to an increase in its use in the aerospace and defense, architecture and construction, medical, electronics, energy and power, heavy machinery, and entertainment sectors. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth further.

The key market players are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to cater the consumer demands. For instance, in September 2020 Meta Platforms, Inc. announced the partnership with EssilorLuxottica to develop next generation smart glasses. The collaboration has helped companies to combine their experience in technology and fashion to create the advanced lens technology to help people stay better connected to their friends and family.

