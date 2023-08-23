Big Updates in TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 – Take Them First!

NEW YORK, NY, United States, 2023-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — The new release of TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 has brought new features to facilitate effortless and more efficient experience of downloading Spotify songs. Take a preview of these new updates brought in the latest version.

TuneFab, the well-known brand mainly for developing handy streaming media solutions, has released the latest TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 with great updates to deliver the leading features in downloading Spotify songs. From the acceleration speed to the capability, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter has leveled up in the new version, greatly facilitating the experience in streaming Spotify Music offline.

“What we mainly focused on in this new update was definitely user experience. Considering efficiency, we have adopted a new technique, functioning to speed up conversion. The outcome was also out of our imagination, which was directly improved by 30 times faster! You will definitely be impressed by the incredible fast performance delivered in TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19.” One of the member of TuneFab’s technical team, told us excitedly.

Among all the new updates in TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19, the most noticeable change can be the enhanced conversion speed. Other than this, there are more great updates brought in the new version that also contain the following ones:

Add support to video podcasts download (extract as regular audio files)

Two more uncompressed audio formats (AIFF, ALAC) are added to the optimal output options

ID3 tags can be used for editing the files names and also classify the download folders to sort Spotify songs offline automatically

Instant downloading list reordering and pausing features are both added

The streaming feature is also enhanced to ensure the same great-quality playback experience as using Spotify official music player

Cache clearing feature is also added as a bonus to ensure data security and program running stability at the same time

TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 is now on TuneFab’s official site for installing without any charge. You can go to install the program and try its brand-new features for free now.

About TuneFab

A top-rated software developer in the multimedia industry, TuneFab is well known for bringing the most reliable and easy-to-use solutions for audio and video conversion, editing, and playback. In the future, TuneFab will keep on fighting for its mission, to deliver users with stable and speedy streaming media download functions, to ensure a free multimedia enjoying experience for all of you.

Media Contact:

Official website: https://www.tunefab.com/

Contact email: support@tunefab.com

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TuneFab/

Twitter page：https://twitter.com/tune_fab