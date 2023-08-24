Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Sector: Top Company Market Positioning Overview

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global primary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 12.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.6% in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a strong consumer base that has led to significant demand for primary water & wastewater treatment equipment

In 2022, the municipal application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 64.1%. Increasing government initiatives, stringent environmental regulations, and growing awareness of water treatment are a few of the variables that are boosting the municipal segment’s growth over the projection period

The primary clarifier product segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for 28.9% of total revenue. The initial treatment stage makes use of the primary clarifiers, with the goal of removing heavy metallic sludge, suspended solids, and other particles

In July 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies completed the acquisition of EPICOR, Inc. The company engaged in the manufacturing of powdered ion exchange resins and resin/fiber for the power generation industry. The acquisition will help the company strengthen its Integrated Solutions and Services segments

Secondary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global secondary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 23.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The activated sludge equipment segment accounted for 44.8% of the global revenue share in 2022. This is largely due to its benefits, such as the removal of suspended solids, biological nitrification without the use of chemicals, and the achievement of oxidation and nitration, among others

The municipal application segment accounted for a 63.8% share of the global revenue in 2022. Increasing urban population, rising investment, and favorable government policies promoting infrastructure development are projected to foresee tremendous demand for secondary water & wastewater treatment systems in municipal sectors of developing markets, including Turkey, China, India, Thailand, and Bangladesh

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The competition among Chinese capital markets and a few other Asian economies is generating lucrative growth opportunities for the industries, which has, in turn, created a favorable environment for investments in the wastewater treatment equipment industry

In June 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies opened a new manufacturing facility in the UK. The new facility operation will focus on the production of Evoqua’s ATG UV product line, which includes water treatment systems, chemical-free UV disinfection, and promises environmentally friendly application

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global tertiary water & wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 27.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region led the market with the largest global revenue share of 34.5% in 2022. The urban population growth and rising disposable incomes in the region are expected to promote the housing sector growth on a domestic level. Therefore, improving the housing sector is expected to increase the penetration of municipal wastewater facilities, which, in turn, is likely to promote the demand over the forecast period

In terms of application, the municipal segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 65.5% in 2022. Several governmental initiatives, such as the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Community Drinking Water Schemes, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, led to the market growth

Based on application, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and a rising number of production units are resulting in high demand for fresh and processed water. These factors are, in turn, projected to promote the growth of the industry over the forecast period

In terms of equipment, the filter segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2022. The total suspended particles, biological oxygen demand (BOD), nitrogen, and phosphorus in the final effluent are all reduced with tertiary filtering. In addition, filters primarily aid in the elimination of leftover suspended materials from wastewater.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market include Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Pentair plc; Ecolab Inc.; DuPont; Xylem, Inc.; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; Veolia Group; Aquatech International LLC; Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC; Evonik Industries AG; Lenntech B.V.; and Parkson Corporation. The manufacturers of water & wastewater treatment equipment adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, new product developments, partnership & joint ventures, distributor agreements, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment industry are:

Xylem, Inc

Pentair plc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab Inc.

DuPont

