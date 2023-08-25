Movies and Video Sector: Competitive Landscape and Component Benchmarking

Movies and Video Industry Data Book Covers Video Production and Video Streaming Market

The global Movies and Video industry generated over USD 159.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s movies and video industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Movies and Video Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Video Production Market Growth & Trends

The global Video Production market size is registering an estimated CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for immersive video content and individualization is one of the key developments in the video production market. Video production companies focus on creating highly customized films that appeal to specific target audiences and employ data-driven insights to create experiences as customers want content that speaks to their interests and beliefs. Additionally, immersive video formats like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are receiving more attention because they give viewers engaging and participatory experiences. Video production firms are using modern technology and innovative narrative strategies to generate captivating, personalized, and immersive video content are some of the trends that are fueling the market growth.

The increasing demand for digital platforms and social media has led to significant growth in the demand for video content. A growing number of individuals, firms, and organizations are noticing the importance of video as an interesting and effective medium for communication purposes. Additionally, the widespread use of social media users and the adoption of smartphones are increasing significantly, and the high-quality cameras and features have increased the number of people who can create videos. Vlogging, short-video content creation, and live streaming are some forms of mobile video production that have grown drastically in popularity as video production can be created easily and are convenient, fast, and affordable.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Movies and Video Industry Data Book – Video Production and Video Streaming Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Video Streaming Market Growth and Trends

The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 416.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Prominent technological advancements like execution of blockchain technology in video streaming and the practice of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance quality of videos are expected to augment the growth of video streaming market over the forecast period.

Emerging cloud-based streaming solutions for augmenting the scope of content is directly influencing the growth of the market. This tendency is observed in various parts of North America and Asia Pacific. Moreover, other factors ascribing to the growth of the market are rapid, increase use of mobiles and tablets, digitalization and the growing popularity of online video streaming.

Prominent demand for high-speed internet connectivity, on-demand videos and the rising inclination towards original digital content are the key driving factors for the market’s growth. Video streaming has increased as a result of the growing popularity of smartphones and a variety of high-speed internet technologies including 3G, 4G and LTE. Moreover, the growing demand for devices supporting digital media is helping consumer’s access media content anywhere across the world.

The market is divided into live and non-linear video streaming based on the type of streaming. Live streaming is the term used to describe content that is shown in real time over an internet connection. Further important findings from the study point to the live video streaming category as having the largest development potential throughout the predicted period. Also, because of the growing desire for material that can be watched online but not in real-time.

The COVID-19 pandemic regulated people to confine themselves at home and stay indoors for a prolonged period. Due to these circumstances, streaming service saw an increase in viewers and engagement, leading to a greater uptake of video streaming. Platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ have registered a spike in the viewership worldwide.

Organizations like Hotstar and Netflix executed machine learning and AI algorithms to study user behavior and demographics. This aided organizations in identifying audience interests and offering modified content references to keep them frequently engaged. Subsequently, these AI-based platforms offer viewers content satisfying their specific interests, providing them with a highly personalized experience.

Go through the table of content of Movies and Video Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Movies and Video industry are:

The Walt Disney Company

Vivendi SA

Comcast Corporation

Sony Corporation

Viacom Inc.

CBS Corporation

Lions Gate

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter