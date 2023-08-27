Bangkok, Thailand, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — With a great success rate in Nursing Care 2023, Scientex Conferences welcomes you all to attend our second series of the conference entitled “2nd International Conference on Nursing Care and Patient Safety“ on May 16-17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference theme is “Analyzing the latest technologies and research in nursing care and patient safety“ with the goal of educating attendees on the most recent challenges in nursing care, illuminating the most recent trends, and analyzing the future of Patient safety and Healthcare science.

Nursing is a noble medical profession that aims to take care of people so they can achieve or regain good health. Thus, Nursing Care and Patient Safety 2024 aim to provide an educational update to discuss ideas, research, and challenges in Patient Safety and Nursing care.