Coats Consolidates Vietnam Footwear Activities Under One Entity.

Bristol, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a global leader in industrial threads and consumer textile crafts, is pleased to announce a strategic move to consolidate its Vietnam footwear activities under one unified entity. This step marks a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its position in the footwear industry and enhances operational efficiency in the region.

The consolidation comes as a result of Coats’ ongoing commitment to streamline its operations and optimise its global footprint. By bringing together its Vietnam footwear activities under one roof, the company aims to leverage synergies, drive innovation, and provide an even higher level of service to its valued customers.

Coats has been present in Vietnam since 1989, operating two sizable thread manufacturing facilities located in Ho Chi Minh City and Hung Yen Province. Moreover, Coats utilises innovative procedures and printing methods that allow customers to obtain an eco-friendly, readily usable product with no waste, resulting in a significantly reduced CO2 footprint of up to 50%.

Key Highlights of the Consolidation:

Enhanced Collaboration: The consolidation will foster improved collaboration and communication between Coats’ different footwear divisions, facilitating a more unified and cohesive approach to customer solutions.

Technological Advancements: By pooling resources and expertise, Coats will be able to invest in cutting-edge technology, thereby boosting production capabilities and offering state-of-the-art products to its customers.

Streamlined Processes: The consolidation will result in more efficient processes, reducing lead times and ensuring timely delivery of products to customers.

Talent Development: Coats remains committed to nurturing talent within its organisation. This consolidation will open up new opportunities for employees to enhance their skills and expertise, fostering professional growth and development.

Rajiv Sharma, Group Chief Executive, said: “Coats Footwear Vietnam has been established as an integrated business that reflects our combined expertise in the footwear market. This includes the Coats footwear threads and the acquisitions of Texon and Rhenoflex.” https://coats.com/en/news/2023/06/coats-consolidates-vietnam-footwear

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provide complementary and value-adding products, services, and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns, and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.