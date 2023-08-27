A Highly Curated & All-inclusive Healthcare Service Marketplace Platform “for Women Through Women”

Delhi, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Momkidcare.com is thrilled to unveil its revolutionary platform, a meticulously crafted solution tailored to meet the unique and complex needs of women during the pivotal phases of conception, pregnancy, post-pregnancy, and baby care. With an unwavering commitment to promote optimal well-being, physical fitness, and mental tranquility, Momkidcare.com provides an exhaustive array of meticulously curated health and baby care services, seamlessly accessible from the sanctity of one’s home.

Momkidcare.com takes pride in its extensive network of practitioners, with over 1000+ highly skilled experts who have been carefully selected based on their proficiency, qualifications, and experience. These practitioners are dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to women during their transformative journey into motherhood.

With a client base of over 6000+ satisfied customers, Momkidcare.com has established itself as a trusted platform in the realm of women’s health and domestic care services. The platform’s dedication to delivering superior experiences has earned the trust and loyalty of numerous clients seeking reliable and comprehensive solutions.

Momkidcare.com also boasts an impressive pipeline of more than 2000+ prospective practitioners, indicating the platform’s exponential growth and increasing supply for its services demand. This strong pipeline underscores the effectiveness and popularity of Momkidcare.com among women seeking personalised and supportive healthcare during this important stage.

A remarkable achievement of Momkidcare.com is its track record of giving business opportunities to nearly 70% of the experts associated with the platform to date. This statistic demonstrates Momkidcare.com’s commitment to supporting and empowering professionals in the field of women’s health and baby care, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

In Delhi NCR alone, Momkidcare.com has a network of 600+ highly trained and skilled Nanny Japa professionals. These caregivers undergo through refresher training at the Nanny Japa Academy established recently by Momkidcare.com. The academy focuses not only on enhancing their skills but also on conducting evaluating the psychometric behaviour analysis to ensure the highest standards of care and compatibility with the clients’ needs.

“We are delighted to share the success of Momkidcare.com in providing exceptional health and baby care services to women across the country,” enthused Aviral Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO at Momkidcare.com. “Our commitment to training and supporting our professionals, coupled with our focus on psychometric behaviour analysis, sets us apart in the industry. With the Nanny Japa Academy, we ensure that our caregivers possess the necessary skills, knowledge, and empathetic qualities to offer the best care possible.”

Momkidcare.com heralds a great shift in the landscape of easing the women’s access to and engagement with health and domestic care services. The platform aspires to be the unequivocal epitome of women’s holistic well-being during these pivotal life stages, driven by an intuitively designed interface, complete transparency in pricing, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

MomKidCare

info@momkidcare.com

01143060808

www.momkidcare.com