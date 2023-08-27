Tilli Software to Showcase Cutting-Edge Fintech Solutions at Global Fintech Fest 2023

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Tilli Software India Pvt. Ltd, a leading tech innovator in the fintech industry, is all set to make a remarkable presence at the upcoming Global Fintech Fest 2023, slated to take place from 5th to 7th September 2023 at Jio Convention Center, Mumbai. As a proud participant in this prestigious event, Tilli Software is excited to present a suite of groundbreaking products that promise to revolutionize the fintech landscape.

Visitors of the event can embrace innovation and discover a host of fintech advancements at Tilli Software’s booth E19 and E21. The spotlight will be on some cutting-edge solutions such as Monay Global Payment System, B2B Payout Solution, Merchant Processing System, and BBPS Biller Onboarding Services with Tilli as a Technology Service Provider (TSP).

Last year, Tilli Software’s participation in GFF 2022 as a “Silver Sponsor” was marked by a pivotal step towards association with NPCI’s BBPS program. As a leading Technology Service Provider (TSP), Tilli introduced an adapter-based framework, revolutionizing the integration process for Billers with any ERP or system of record onto the BBPS platform. Leveraging this cutting-edge solution, Tilli continues to offer unrivalled onboarding capabilities, reducing the onboarding time to an impressive 2 weeks in contrast to the conventional 6 to 8 weeks.

Setting the stage for a triumphant return to Global Fintech Fest, Tilli Software’s Founder and CEO, Mr. Ali Saberi, reflects on the journey since last year’s event and states that, “GFF 2022 gave us a flying start by opening our doors for NPCI’s BBPS program. Carrying the baton of last year and nurturing our relationship with NPCI’s BBPS, we are pumped up with more energy to take the next leap by launching our new fintech products and services at GFF 2023, including, B2B Payout Solution, BBPS Biller Onboarding Services as a Technology Service provider (TSP), and Monay Global Payment System. Team Tilli eagerly awaits the arrival of our esteemed partners and cherished customers at our booth to experience our transformative products.”

Join us at Global Fintech Fest 2023, and together, let's shape the future of fintech with innovation, efficiency, and excellence.

About Tilli Software:

Tilli, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a pioneering fintech company, with a dynamic presence in Hyderabad, India. From its two bases, it is a force to be reckoned with, delivering state-of-the-art global Digital Payment Solutions and innovative Cloud-Based Customer Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings to clients worldwide.

Our award-winning tool, TilliCX serves as a branded cloud-enabled API-based UI/UX platform, streamlining digital payments and customer communication. Nudge, our event-based communication, bill presentment, and payment processing tool, excels in high-conversions of call-to-action challenges like eBill enrolments, payment agreements, and payments. Monay, our fintech innovation, is an omni-channel payment gateway, merchant processor, and store-valued wallet with P2P, C2B, B2B, and B2C flows.

In addition to these remarkable solutions, we are thrilled to introduce our B2B payout solution, ensuring secure and efficient payouts for businesses and BBPS Biller onboarding services that facilitates smooth onboarding of Billers on BBPS platform using our adapter-based framework suitable for any ERP or System of Records.

