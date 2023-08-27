F & S Ortho in York Welcomes Experienced Periodontist to Their Team

York, PA, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — F & S Ortho in York is proud to announce the latest addition to their team of dedicated dental professionals. Dr. Fishel, a highly experienced and skilled periodontist, has joined the practice to offer specialized care for patients in need of periodontal treatment. With her expertise and commitment to oral health, Dr. Fishel will further enhance the comprehensive services provided by F & S Ortho, cementing their reputation as a leading destination for dental care in the York area.

York’s trusted dental care provider, F & S Ortho, is delighted to introduce Dr. Fishel, a distinguished periodontist, as the newest member of their esteemed team. Dr. Fishel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in periodontal care, offering patients state-of-the-art treatments that promote oral health and overall well-being.

Dr. Roberts’ arrival marks a significant milestone for F & S Ortho as they expand their range of specialized services. With a deep understanding of periodontal diseases and advanced treatment modalities, she is poised to contribute to the practice’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of care. From diagnosing and treating gum disease to performing surgical procedures such as gum grafting and dental implant placements, Dr. Fishel’s skill set perfectly complements F & S Ortho’s comprehensive approach to dental health.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at F & S Ortho,” said Dr. Fishel. “Together, we will work to ensure that patients receive top-tier periodontal care in a comfortable and compassionate environment.”

F & S Ortho’s patients will benefit not only from Dr. Fishel’s clinical expertise but also from her patient-centered approach. She takes the time to educate patients about their oral health, empowering them to make informed decisions about their treatments. This dedication to patient education aligns seamlessly with F & S Ortho’s philosophy of fostering lasting relationships based on trust and open communication.

F & S Ortho has been a cornerstone of dental care excellence in York for over two decades. Known for their commitment to innovation, compassion, and personalized care, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including orthodontics, general dentistry, and now, specialized periodontal care. The addition of Dr. Fishel to their team reaffirms their dedication to providing patients with the best possible care, backed by a team of skilled professionals and the latest advancements in dental technology.

For more information about F & S Ortho’s services or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Fishel, please visit www.fsorthoperio.com or contact us at (717) 417-6263.