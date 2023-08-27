GSB Office Cleaners Ready To Provide The Deep Commercial Cleaning In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Office Cleaners, a commercial cleaning company based in Perth, Australia, is dedicated to providing high-quality cleaning services to businesses across the city. With over many years of experience, GSB Office Cleaners is a trusted name for office cleaning, medical facility cleaning, church and school cleaning, and more.

As businesses start to reopen their doors, GSB Office Cleaners is ready to provide the deep cleaning and disinfecting services needed to keep workplaces clean and safe for employees and customers. The company follows strict cleaning protocols and uses hospital-grade disinfectants approved for use against viruses like the novel coronavirus.

“We understand how important it is for businesses to show their staff and customers that safety is a top priority right now,” said owner of GSB Office Cleaners. “Our team is fully trained in infection prevention and control, and we’re ready to help businesses of all types reopen with confidence.

In addition to disinfecting high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones, keyboards, and desks,

GSB Office Cleaners provides a wide range of commercial cleaning services in Perth:



•Office cleaning – Vacuuming, mopping, dusting, cleaning bathrooms, emptying trash, etc.

Medical cleaning – Disinfecting treatment rooms, waiting areas, restrooms and ensuring OSHA compliance.

School cleaning – Cleaning classrooms, gyms, cafeterias, restrooms, and common areas.

Church cleaning – Sanitizing pews, cleaning floors, bathrooms, kitchens, entryways and fellowship halls. •Post-construction cleaning – Performing a deep clean after building or renovation to prepare the space for use.

GSB Office Cleaners serves businesses of all sizes across Perth.

About GSB Office Cleaners

