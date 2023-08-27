Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.9.0 Supports Hardware Acceleration

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem, a leading software company, is proud to announce the launch of its Video Converter for Windows V2.9. This major upgrade marks a significant step forward in the speed of video encoding and decoding, as it applies hardware acceleration technologies from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel to software, making tasks to be completed more quickly.

Cisdem Video Converter is a multipurpose program that provides users with reliable tools for converting between digital files, ripping DVDs and downloading online videos.

“Cisdem Video Converter adds hardware acceleration technology to boost speed, even if multiple videos are handled in batches, the speed won’t be affected.” Stated Edward Riley, Cisdem’s Project Manager. “In addition, we have fixed some bugs based on user feedback, thereby improving the quality and reliability of the software.”

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.9.0 latest updates include:

1. Fixed the issues that the video length is incorrect after trimming and the video and audio are out of sync after trimming.

2. Fixed the crash issue while downloading video files.

3. Fixed the issue that the video length is incorrect after merging multiple video files without audio.

4. Support NVIDIA NVENC HEVC(H265)/AVC(H264) encoding

5. Support AMD AMF HEVC(H265)/AVC(H264) encoding

6. Support Intel Quick Sync Video HEVC(H265)/AVC(H264)/VP9 encoding

7. Support Nvidia/AMD/Intel hardware accelerated decoding

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.9.0 main benefits

1. Multifunctional

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.9.0 is a multiple-purpose desktop application for PC, which is able to convert media files, rip DVDs and download videos from online websites.

2. Numerous output formats supported

Cisdem Video Converter can convert files to 600+ digital audio and video formats. Plus, it also offers 300+ presets to choose like iPhone, iPad, Android devices, etc.

3. Highly customization features

It has various editing features to decorate the uploaded files before starting, including trimming unwanted segments of the video, cropping the extra part of the video, rotating the video to a suitable angle, adding watermark, applying effects, uploading external subtitles, etc.

4. Offer preview function

Plus, it features a preview design to watch the video result in advance, so that people can adjust the setting at will to get the most satisfactory files.

5. Convert/download files in batch

It is created with a built-in batch process editor to deal with several files at once to save people’s precious time and effort.

6. Bypass and decode encryption methods

For ripping DVDs, Cisdem Video Converter for Windows applies advanced decryption technologies to bypass regional restrictions and decode any encryption methods in DVDs, such as CSS encryption.

7. Download media files from 1000+ sites

It also supports batch downloading videos and music from 1000+ media or streaming websites safely and quickly, such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and more.

8. Easy to use

No matter converting, ripping or downloading, Cisdem Video Converter can help people get the desired files with only 3 steps.

9. Work on Windows 7/8/10/11

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.9.0 is available on Windows 10 and 11, which requires a 64-bit OS.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.9.0 can be downloaded at https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter.html. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-windows/buy.html. A one-time purchase for 1 PC with lifetime free updates costs $69.99. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $49.99.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company build in 2009 that focuses on developing multimedia, utility, data recovery, and PDF software products for computers. This company has been dedicating to creating high performance software and considerate after-sales service since its establishment. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details.