Visit Russell Finex at PharmaTech Expo 2023

Gujarat, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Russell Finex is excited to exhibit at PharmaTech Expo 2023 to demonstrate their range of high-quality separation equipment. As the global leader in separation equipment, the company is thrilled to be presenting at one of India’s largest exhibitions for the pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries. Whatever the sieving and filtration requirements may be, Russell Finex is here to offer assistance.

Attendees are invited to meet Russell Finex’s team of friendly and experienced sales engineers at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, between August 25 – 27, at Hall 1, Stand A76. The team is ready to engage in discussions about attendees’ projects and provide a ‘hands-on’ experience to showcase how Russell Finex’s solutions can enhance processing operations.

