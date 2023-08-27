FieldEquip Certified with SOC 2 TYPE 1 Conducted by AICPA-accredited Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Houston, TX, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — FieldEquip, a comprehensive and next-gen field service management software, announces today that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, which is considered as the “Gold Standard” for data security and assures companies that they can share their sensitive information with other businesses without facing the risk of cyber attacks and data breach.

Conducted by an AICPA-accredited Certified Public Accountant (CPA), the Type 1 audit evaluates and affirms that FieldEquip’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and information are in compliance with stringent SOC 2 industry standards. Achieving this standard serves as third-party validation of FieldEquip’s commitment to providing enterprise-level security and protecting customer data from potential breaches.

With the steep rise in cyber attacks, data theft, and IT security infringement, there is a great demand for secure cloud-based solutions that follow the best information security practices to manage sensitive information.

FieldEquip’s SOC 2 verifies the existence of internal controls designed to comply with the security principles mentioned in TSP section 100, 2017 Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria).

FieldEquip’s CEO and Founder Prat Gupta said, “Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification re-affirms our company’s reputation as a highly acclaimed company that businesses find safe and reliable to work with. We are committed to minimize and eliminate unauthorized access to our clients’ sensitive business information, and leave no stone unturned to address this concern of theirs.”