TiE Bangalore Honors Visionaries Shaping Bengaluru’s Entrepreneurial Landscape with the Third Edition of #SpiritofTiE Trailblazers Awards

Bangalore, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — TiE Bangalore, the leading catalyst for entrepreneurship, proudly marked the culmination of the India Internet Day 2023 at the Grand Magrath Hotel. The event not only celebrated innovation and dynamism but also unveiled the esteemed awardees of the third edition of the #SpiritofTiE Trailblazers Awards. The luminaries, unveiled by Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Information Technology, and Biotechnology, stand as influential figures who have significantly shaped Bengaluru’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Each awardee has paved new paths, inspiring countless entrepreneurs on their journeys.

The distinguished awardees of 2023 include:

Shri Ananth Narayanan, Founder, Mensa Brands

Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures, Co-founder of Infosys

Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India, Former Country Head Intel India

Shri BV Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

Shri Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education & Medical Group

Sadagopan, Founding Director IIIT Bangalore, Chairman BoG IIITDM-Kancheepuram

Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital

The announcement of the awardees was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of prominent individuals including Sri. Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore, Ms. Geetha Ramamurthy, Honorary Secretary, Sri. Sathyanarayana BV, and other esteemed Board Members of TiE Bangalore.

The inception of the #SpiritofTiE Trailblazers Awards dates back to August 21, 2021, under the visionary guidance of Mr. Madan Padaki, Founder & CEO of 1Bridge. Launched on World Entrepreneurs’ Day, this award aims to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of pioneering entrepreneurs who have been pivotal in positioning Bengaluru among the world’s top entrepreneurial hubs. The inaugural edition honored luminaries like Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Sri. Azim Premji, Sri. Narayana Murthy, Sri. Nandan Nilekani, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Sri. Pradeep Kar, and Sri. Sachin Bansal.

In its second edition in 2022, the Spirit of TiE Bangalore Award continued its legacy of honoring exceptional individuals who have left an indelible mark on the city’s entrepreneurial narrative. Awardees such as Sri. Ashok Soota, Captain Gopinath, Ms. Meena Ganesh, Sri. Mohandas Pai, Sri. Nithin Kamath, Sri. Prashanth Prakash, and Sri. Subroto Bagchi exemplified the spirit of innovation and growth that define Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The India Internet Day 2023 event showcased the dynamic spirit of Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial landscape. Shri Priyank Kharge, in his insightful address, delved into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in shaping India’s future. His discourse illuminated the path towards a future characterized by innovation, technology, and boundless opportunities for growth.

In the coming months, TiE Bangalore plans to celebrate the awardees’ contributions through glittering events and enlightening webinars. These discussions will delve into key leadership insights and learnings, inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of the city’s burgeoning entrepreneur community.

Sri. Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Our Trailblazers Awardees have influencing the path of entrepreneurship, guiding future generations of entrepreneurs. Their transformative journeys have played a pivotal role in shaping Bengaluru’s unparalleled entrepreneurial ecosystem. We eagerly anticipate their continued guidance as we forge ahead in creating an even more vibrant ecosystem at TiE Bangalore.”