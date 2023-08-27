GD Supplies Launches Resale Marketplace for Fog Hashing Immersion Cooling Kit

Vancouver, Canada, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — GD Supplies brings a new product for its customers for easy mining at home, the workplace, and the office. Now, it has launched a resale marketplace for Fog Hashing Immersion Cooling Kit for its customers. This cooling kit is widely used for different ASIC miners.

People all over the world have now started mining various kinds of cryptocurrencies from their homes or offices. The CEO of GD Supplies says, “Our company has launched a resale marketplace for Fog Hashing Mining Kit after the rising demand of cryptocurrency mining. This is a benefit for all those people who have ASIC mining hardware.

Our marketplace has a large range of crypto miners for customers. We offer the best-grade Immersion Mining Kit at affordable prices in Canada, USA. It is a simple process to order the products on our marketplace for mining purposes.

We will deliver the products right to your doorstep. Every miner who wants to start mining cryptocurrency will get our products at the earliest.”

Fine Quality Products With Unique Features

Talking further about the various products, the CEO adds, “All the products sold on our website are tested by an experienced team. They are safe to use, easy to install, and have a user-friendly design. Apart from that, our Immersion Cooling Kit also gives a good performance for a long time.

They offer a wide range of products includes various models such as Fog Hashing BC40 immersion cooling, Fog Hashing C1 Immersion Mining Kit, and Fog Hashing B6. We also offer customized crypto mining equipment and immersion mining kit to our customers at low rates. They also provide special discount and offers on bulk orders of Immersion Cooling Kit.

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is one of the leading best crypto miner distributors in Canada, offering high-quality crypto miners and other crypto mining hardware. They offer premium quality service and the best prices to the customers. It offers its products in both national and international markets.

They bring custom and new crypto mining machines and equipment every year for the convenience of the customers. It offers various benefits to its customers such as long-term warranty on the products, easy returns, and fast delivery of the products. They also created a good image in the cryptocurrency world for the last few years.