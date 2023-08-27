Moving Tactics triumphs at Famous Brands’ Hall of Fame Supplier Awards 2023

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Famous Brands, Africa’s leading branded food services franchisor, recently hosted the Group’s annual Hall of Fame Supplier Awards F2023 at The Empire in Johannesburg, where Moving Tactics, South Africa’s leading digital signage company, received the Famous Brands Technology Supplier of the Year F2023 Consumer Facing Award.

According to Mike Emanuel, Consumer Technology Executive at Famous Brands, “Our suppliers are a critical part of our value chain and our franchisees’ ability to deliver world-class services to consumers, so it makes sense that we honour and thank them by recognising their excellence publicly. Given that we are a 7-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year business, an annual performance award seems fitting.

“The Technology Supplier of the Year F2023 Consumer Facing Award recognises the technology supplier within the restaurant ecosystem that has demonstrated excellent service, support, and strategic insights pertaining to their service or product that we employ. Another significant aspect in determining the winner is their engagement as a partner to both the franchisees and our brand teams, as opposed to maintaining a distant relationship,” explains Emanuel.

Chris Day, Managing Director at Moving Tactics, says they were honoured to be the recipients of this extremely coveted award from Famous Brands. “In the fast-paced and extremely competitive technology environment that we operate in, staying ahead of the pack and on point with new reliable innovation is critical to our success. The fact that Famous Brands have placed Moving Tactics at the top of all their suppliers by awarding us the Technology Supplier of the Year F2023 Consumer Facing Award is a great achievement for us and our teams, who have worked on this account for the last decade.”

Emanual adds: “Moving Tactics are an innovative, cutting-edge team in their area of expertise. They view clients as partners in a process of continuous improvement and are always making sure that the latest technology, thinking, and innovation is clearly understood and available to use. The team have been excellent in assisting our digital strategy and getting our restaurants out of the paper age and into the future”.



Moving Tactics is a leading South African digital signage solutions company that develops customised digital signage technologies and is constantly creating innovative communication solutions.

Website:www.movingtactics.co.za

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MovingTacticsCT

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moving-tactics-south-africa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/movingtactics/

Contact Moving Tactics:

Chris Day (chris.day@movingtactics.co.za)

Kevin Bierman (kevin.bierman@movingtactics.co.za)

Tel: +27 21 462 7977