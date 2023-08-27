Anshul Ruhil Recognized for His Significant Contributions to the Field of Technology and Entrepreneurship

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Anshul Ruhil, a visionary leader and dynamic entrepreneur, has been honoured for his remarkable contributions to the fields of technology and entrepreneurship. With a passion for innovation and a drive for excellence, Anshul Ruhil has made a profound impact in multiple domains, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

From humble beginnings in Dehkora village near Rohtak in Haryana, India, Anshul’s journey has been guided by the strong values instilled in him by his mother, Bala Devi, and his hardworking farming grandparents. Despite facing early challenges, he exemplified determination, hard work, and equal opportunities, which continue to guide him in his endeavours.

Anshul’s fascination with technology sparked at a young age, leading him to pursue a B.Com. from MD University in Rohtak and later an MBA (IT) degree from CV Raman University in Chhattisgarh. His thirst for knowledge and passion for technology opened doors for him, landing him a role as a Software Engineer at IBM when he was only 22 years old. Throughout his career, he consistently immersed himself in the world of technology, continuously learning and growing.

The visionary mindset and dedication to innovation took Anshul Ruhil to new heights when he made a bold decision to move to Canada in 2003. He worked at esteemed organisations like IBM and DTDC on Wall Street before finding his calling at LexisNexis. As the Technology Head at LexisNexis Canada, Anshul demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise, spearheading groundbreaking initiatives that revolutionised the legal technology landscape.

Under Anshul’s guidance, LexisNexis Canada achieved remarkable milestones, witnessing a rise in employee engagement and loyalty scores from -13 to 89+, with an impressive 0% attrition rate. This achievement was a testament to Anshul’s leadership style, rooted in equality, respect, and empowerment. He firmly believed that every team member deserved a voice and the opportunity to contribute to collective success.

Beyond his role at LexisNexis Canada, Anshul Ruhil is the founder and visionary behind Ruhil Holdings, a $350 million organisation operating in the realms of technology, real estate, and organic farming. With sustainability as his guiding principle, Anshul aimed to create positive change for people and the environment. Through Ruhil Holdings, he successfully identified and capitalised on emerging opportunities, showcasing his entrepreneurial prowess.

In addition to his significant achievements in the corporate world, Anshul serves as a distinguished member of the board of governors at the Canadian Indian Foundation (CIF). This prestigious organisation is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and India, promoting bilateral cooperation and cultural exchange. Anshul’s active involvement with CIF has made significant contributions to the development and enhancement of relations between the two nations.

Anshul Ruhil’s visionary mindset and entrepreneurial spirit have earned him accolades within the technology and business communities. As a sought-after thought leader, his ability to envision the future and execute strategies with precision has inspired and influenced peers and aspiring professionals alike.

In response to the recognition he has received, Anshul expresses his gratitude and humility. My journey has been shaped by the values instilled in me by my mother and the relentless pursuit of excellence. I believe that success is not just about achieving goals; it’s about finding happiness, making a difference, and leaving a lasting legacy.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Anshul Ruhil has remained committed to empowering the next generation. As a coach and mentor, he finds immense satisfaction in helping others reach their full potential, firmly believing that learning is a lifelong journey and every encounter provides valuable lessons.

