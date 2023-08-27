Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi is an Outstanding Medium of Air Medical Transportation

Ranchi, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — For patients who need constant support and out-of-hospital treatment all along the process of evacuation to let them experience end-to-end safety and comfort all along the journey choosing an air ambulance service would be extremely effective. The Air Ambulance from Ranchi delivered by Vedanta Air Ambulance would make it possible for the patients to travel without experiencing any complications on the way to the selected center of medication. We provide bedside-to-bed transfer that guarantees the journey comes to an end without risking the lives of the patients at any point.

The time-efficient medical evacuation service that we deliver can ensure that patients can reach their selected medical facility without wasting any time and without any complications occurring on the way. With the in-built oxygen cylinder and transport ventilator inside the aircraft carrier, people can experience a journey filled with comfort, safety, and stability that doesn’t risk the lives of the patients at any step of the journey. We have life support facilities inside the Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi that can provide trouble-free transportation to the patients at the time of relocation.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna Guarantees a Journey Filled with Risk-Free Experiences

If a patient travels without experiencing any discomfort the journey will conclude in an effective and trouble-free manner and for that Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna offers transportation via medically outfitted air ambulance having properly sanitized interiors and advanced facilities provided to keep the patient safe. We utilize charter aircraft carriers to conclude the journey effectively and never lay any fatalities while shifting them to their choice of healthcare facility for better treatment.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Patna got a request to arrange an air ambulance transfer for a neonatal patient who was merely a month old and needed treatment and oxygen support throughout the journey. We ensured the air ambulance was converted into a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) so that the toddler didn’t feel any trouble during the journey and his medical condition didn’t deteriorate. We made arrangements for the presence of a medical team along with his father and mother to accompany us all along the journey. The evacuation mission came to an end just the way we thought and didn’t cause any complications at any step!