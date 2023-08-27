Mike Connolly Joins Pet Fashion Company K9 Wear as President and Principal

BOSTON, MA, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — K9 Wear, Inc. has announced that Mr. Michael Connolly has joined the company as President and Principal of K9 Wear Inc’s domestic and international business operations, effective immediately.

“I am extremely pleased to announce Mike Connolly’s appointment to President and Principal of K9 Wear,” said Frank Cammarata, Chairman and Principal of K9 Wear, Inc. “Mike will play such an integral role in the company’s continued growth and development at this very critical juncture. His vast business experience, leadership skills and superlative business acumen will no doubt pave the way for our company’s continued climb.”

“As an earlier investor in K9 Wear’s initial launch, I recognize that the unique vision we have laid out, combined with the outstanding team we have assembled, will undoubtedly lead to great things.” said Mr. Connolly. “I couldn’t be more excited to officially join forces with Frank and support the team in executing our commitment to our retailers and consumers.”

Previously Mike was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success at EverQuote, and before that led the North American sales and service organizations at CarGurus. Most recently Mike founded Pay Forward Coaching, to provide free career services to individuals who otherwise might not have access. Mike serves on the boards of The Verto Fund and Elevate Youth and is a Limited Partner at Stage 2 Capital Catalyst. Mike received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Tufts University, and is a resident of Arlington MA.

