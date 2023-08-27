JEI Drilling and Cutting Solutions announce new drilling innovations

Lancashire, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — JEI Drilling & Cutting Solutions Jeiuk.com have a mission to constantly innovate and develop a range of solutions to meet the ever demanding challenges of Industry, and continually develop a portfolio of products to simplify and maximise hole making and cutting applications.

As the business celebrates it’s 30th year in business, JEI’s 2023 catalogue encompasses the most complete and advanced range to date.

Introducing new innovations in magnetic drilling technology, such as the Minibeast™ cordless machine, along with the Magbeast® Premium PRO range of new generation drilling and tapping machines which incorporate new operator focused features to deliver the ultimate hole-making experience.

With an expanding range of hole cutting tools including JEI’s own Turbo™ brand of annular broaching cutters in many varieties for all materials for use with magnetic drilling machines, JEI also further offers a complete range of tools for making holes in steel with portable equipment. such as handheld drills. Products now include Tungsten Carbide Tipped Holesaws, Stepdrills, countersinking tools, fabrication reamers and much more.

Get in touch for a physical copy of JEI’s new catalogue, and whatever your application we’ll find a solution for you.

