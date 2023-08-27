JEI Drilling and Cutting Solutions announce new drilling innovations

Posted on 2023-08-27 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Lancashire, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — JEI Drilling & Cutting Solutions Jeiuk.com have a mission to constantly innovate and develop a range of solutions to meet the ever demanding challenges of Industry, and continually develop a portfolio of products to simplify and maximise  hole making and cutting applications.

 

As the business celebrates it’s 30th year in business, JEI’s 2023 catalogue encompasses the most complete and advanced range to date.

 

Introducing new innovations in magnetic drilling technology, such as the Minibeast™ cordless machine, along with the Magbeast® Premium PRO range of new generation drilling and tapping machines which incorporate new operator focused features to deliver the ultimate hole-making experience.

 

With an expanding range of hole cutting tools including  JEI’s own Turbo™ brand of annular  broaching cutters in many varieties for all materials for use with magnetic drilling machines, JEI also further offers a complete range of tools for making holes in steel with portable equipment. such as handheld drills. Products now include  Tungsten Carbide Tipped Holesaws, Stepdrills, countersinking tools, fabrication reamers and much more.

 

Get in touch for a physical copy of JEI’s new catalogue, and whatever your application we’ll find a solution for you.

 

For more information, please call David on 01706229490

 

Address

Unit 21 Empire Business Park, Enterprise Way, Burnley, Lancashire, BB12 6LT, UK

 

Email

sales@jeisolutions.co.uk

 

Website

https://www.jeiuk.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution