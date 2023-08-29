Machintel Set to Showcase AI and Data-Driven Marketing Innovations at Forrester B2B Summit, APAC 2023

La Jolla, CA, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Leading marketing technology firm, Machintel, is set to make waves at this year’s Forrester B2B Summit, APAC, as a Global Sponsor by showcasing their revolutionary AI and Data-Fueled Demand Generation strategies. The two-day event, scheduled for September 19-20, will take place at the renowned Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

“In today’s dynamic market, traditional marketing no longer suffices. Our mission at Machintel is to pave the way for future-forward solutions that harness the power of data and AI,” says Machintel’s CMO, Henson Gawliu. “We’re excited to connect with peers and thought leaders at the summit and delve deep into what the future holds.”

Why Machintel Stands Out: The Forrester B2B Summit is earmarked by industry experts as the go-to event for the latest in marketing, sales, and product innovations. Attendees visiting Machintel’s booth will learn about:

– Unparalleled Global Reach: Machintel’s AI-driven strategies promise to shatter geographical barriers, providing businesses with an unmatched global outreach.

– High ROI with Precision: Highlighting the unique proposition of performance pricing combined with precision leads, which aims to redefine return on investments for businesses.

– Future-Proof Strategies: Offering a look into how businesses can keep their marketing game robust and resilient amidst the ever-evolving industry changes.

Spotlight on Real-world Impact

A key highlight will be Machintel’s session on their collaboration with Hitachi Energy. The case study zeroes in on a groundbreaking solution geared towards wildfire prevention and wildlife protection, underscoring the transformative potential of data-driven marketing.

Engage and Learn

Visitors are invited to engage directly with the Machintel team at their booth – 11, where they can witness product demos, gain personalized insights, and understand how Machintel’s innovative solutions can be a game-changer for their marketing endeavors. Event attendees will benefit from networking opportunities, a deep dive into AI-centric marketing strategies, and interactions with some of the brightest minds in the B2B space.

Secure Your Spot

With limited spots available, interested parties are encouraged to register at the earliest and gear up for a transformative experience.

About Machintel:

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across over 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.machintel.com.

For further information or to secure an interview, please contact: