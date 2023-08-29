SelecTech Flooring Products are Now Available on MaterialBank.com

Avon, MA, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative and sustainable flooring products, is now available on Material Bank, https://www.materialbank.com

Designers using Material Bank as their go-to resource will now find samples of Selectech’s products, including their leading StaticStop brand ESD flooring and their Freestyle brand of interlocking products, which add excellent value to a LEED scorecard.

“The beauty of Material Bank is designers can order samples from a wide variety of brands from one source. Those samples are packaged together and shipped for overnight delivery. This dramatically reduces the carbon footprint for getting samples,” said Tom Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech. “For a company like ours that focuses on sustainability and utilizes recycled products to make our flooring, Material Bank is right in line with our core values.”

SelecTech flooring samples available on Material Bank include:

– StaticStop ESD Classic, along with ESD PLUS and ESD Designer Series interlocking tile and sheet products, are particularly useful in healthcare settings using sensitive electronic equipment.

– EcoLock Interlocking Tiles, which are PVC-Free and Red-List Free are available in a well-designed, environmentally focused color palette.

SelecTech’s Freestyle tiles are a free lay, adhesive free, commercial flooring system with a patented “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for adhesive and moisture will not affect the tiles. When installing Freestyle tiles using a LIFT method, business interruption is significantly reduced—oftentimes without need to close off an area and move furniture and equipment. Freestyle BioLock and EcoLock are excellent solutions for raised access flooring projects.

SelecTech tiles are made with up to 95 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable. SelecTech flooring meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

SelecTech flooring is available in a variety of colors for commercial use. For information before ordering samples, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc. was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has created the top performing StaticStop ESD and FreeStyle flooring products, as well as Place N’ Go residential flooring products. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.