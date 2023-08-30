VaniTEE Opens As First & Only Certified Provider of Cellular Medicine in South Bay

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — VaniTEE opens as the first and only certified provider of cellular medicine in the South Bay. The new 1,000 square foot studio nestled inside San Miguel Shops in Chula Vista features three treatment rooms, an IV lounge and main lobby. The grand opening is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. at 2326 Proctor Valley Rd, Suite 106, Chula Vista, CA 91914. Community members are invited and the event is free to attend.

Founded and designed by Chula Vista resident Theresa Aqui, VaniTEE provides treatment modality for skin rejuvenation including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy for the face and body. VaniTEE also specializes in neurotoxins, HA fillers, and IV therapy. Aqui is the only nurse practitioner in the South Bay that offers nonsurgical thread lifts.

“After suffering from acne scars for years, I was burdened by treatment costs and was determined to study aesthetic medicine,” said VaniTEE Founder & Owner Theresa Aqui, AGNP-C. “I was inspired to open a studio in my neighborhood to provide locals access to affordable skin rejuvenation treatments without sacrificing the quality and luxury of aesthetic medicine.”

Aqui is a military spouse and has three children, Breanna, 18, Seth, 12 and Jayden, 6. Aqui’s ongoing inspiration for VaniTEE stems from 6-year-old son Jayden who has autism.

The VaniTEE grand opening is slated for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. at 2326 Proctor Valley Rd, Suite 106, Chula Vista, CA 91914. The event will feature a DJ, food and drink, swag bags and more.

For more information, visit vaniteeinc.com.

