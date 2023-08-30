Asia Pacific Dominated the Flooring Market in 2022 with Revenue Share of Over 45%

Flooring Industry Data Book – Ceramic Tiles, Resilient Flooring, Soft Covering Flooring, Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Ceramic Tiles Market Report Highlights

The global Ceramic Tiles Market size was estimated at USD 59,692.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for porcelain ceramic tiles is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% over the estimated time owing to its wide applications in residential flooring applications and benefits including durability and enhanced aesthetics

In Europe, the revenue for glazed ceramic tiles in 2021 stood at USD 20.56 billion and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period on account of the increasing popularity of eco-friendly building materials with high aesthetic value

In 2021, commercial flooring applications dominated the global market with a share of around 67% on account of the high penetration of ceramic tiles in office construction driven by superior aesthetics and durability offered by the product

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% by revenue from 2022 to 2030 on account of the wide acceptance of the ceramic product in flooring applications

Industry participants focus on achieving long-term contracts with players in application industries to gain a competitive advantage. Small-scale players in the market are also adopting such strategies to increase their penetration in the competitive market.

Resilient Flooring Market Report Highlights

The global Resilient Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 29,225.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) accounted for the highest share of 39.1% in 2022. As these tiles can be easily designed with endless patterns and in several color options, thereby offering a wide range of product varieties for the application industries. LVTs have higher vinyl content, which makes them durable, flexible, and sturdy. These are versatile and high performing resilient flooring option available in plank, tile, and sheet formats. Vinyl is a non-porous waterproof material, which makes the tiles perfect for use in kitchens and high traffic areas

The rising preference for resilient flooring by designers and architects is expected to boost the demand in the commercial application segment over the projected period. Moreover, the expansion of modern offices and workspaces, growing renovation activities in commercial spaces, and rapid industrialization in developing economies are expected to propel resilient flooring market growth over the forecast period

The resilient flooring product demand in domestic as well as international markets is projected to witness surge over the forecast period with Asian resilient flooring manufacturers increasing their production capacities and providing improved quality and cost-effective products, especially luxury vinyl tiles. The availability of a wide range of colors and designs, ease of installation, stain resistance, and durability of the products are few factors projected to drive the demand for LVT resilient flooring over the forecast period

Increasing migration in the country’s largest cities including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro as well as in emerging cities is projected to drive the demand for new dwellings. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness is projected to create opportunities for the sustainable construction of residential buildings in the private sector, thereby driving the demand for environment-friendly flooring materials including linoleum and cork over the projected period

Innovators, market leaders, and emerging players characterize the competition in the global resilient flooring market. The market has witnessed extensive competition on account of increasing innovations and growing demand for resilient flooring products. A large number of manufacturers are engaged in the research & development activities to introduce sustainable flooring materials

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and strong market position through implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launch, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution network in the global as well as regional markets. Flooring material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multi-national players are aiming to achieve business growth in regional market by mergers, acquisition and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Flooring industry are:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Forbo Flooring

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

