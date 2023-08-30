Scituate Resident and Former Firefighter Recognized for Random Act of Kindness and Sunny Disposition

Plymouth, MA, 2023-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — Brian Poitras, a Scituate resident and a recent retiree of the Lowell Fire Department, once again did not hesitate when help was needed.

While visiting the Scituate Senior Center, Brian was chatting with acquaintance Anne Tucker Roberts.

Anne mentioned that she was concerned that during a hot and humid spell in July her air conditioner was not functioning. Service companies were not responding to her telephone calls or were scheduling her out for several weeks. Anne and her 85-year-old husband, John, were not only uncomfortable, but at risk.

Out of the kindness of his heart, Brian ventured into his own basement, brought up a spare portable unit and installed it in the Roberts’ home.

“It is a story of what this country has lost. He has renewed my faith that people really DO care about others!” noted Anne.

Thus, Brian Poitras is the first to be recognized by the Sunny Disposition campaign sponsored by Plymouth Solar Energy. In addition to recognition, Brian will receive a $50 gift certificate to Strega Café, one of Plymouth’s finer restaurants.

Know someone who has recently performed a random or intended act of kindness?

Could be something as simple as taking out the trash for an elderly neighbor. Or helping with heavy lifting of a new couch. Or sharing an extra plate of homemade brownies.

Plymouth Solar Energy is recognizing Sunny Disposition winners monthly. The winner will receive dinner for two at one of Greater Plymouth’s leading restaurants and a spiffy pair of sunglasses.

Enter brief nomination at https://www.plymouthsolarenergy.com/sunny-disposition-plymouth

Plymouth Solar (PlymouthSolarEnergy.com ) is a regional leader in the installation and maintenance of commercial and residential solar and battery systems. The company boasts over 200 installed and on-line monitored solar systems within 50 miles of Plymouth.

Plymouth Solar Energy is located at 18 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA. There are now 10 full and part-time staffers at the growing entity.

