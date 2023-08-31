Melbourne Flood Master Announces use of abrasive and immersion cleaning techniques for Flood Damage Restoration in Keysborough

Keysborough, Australia, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, specialists in flood damage restoration in Keysborough, announced today their use of advanced abrasive and immersion cleaning techniques to restore properties after flood damage. The company utilizes industry-leading equipment and cleaning agents to remove accumulated water, sanitize affected areas, and restore properties to their pre-loss condition.

According to owner of Melbourne Flood Master, “Flood waters can contain high levels of contaminants, bacteria, and other pollutants that require intensive cleaning and sanitation. Our IICRC-certified technicians are highly trained in restoring flood-damaged properties using techniques like abrasive cleaning, which uses special pads and motors to scrub away built-up grime, and immersion cleaning, where affected areas are submerged in a sanitizing solution.

The company deploys state-of-the-art pumps, air movers, and dehumidifiers to fully extract water from properties in the shortest time possible. Their truck-mounted extraction equipment can remove up to thousands gallons of water per minute. Once excess water has been removed, technicians begin the intensive cleaning and sanitation process to restore the property.

“It’s critical to restore flood-damaged properties as quickly as possible to avoid the growth of mold and further structural damage,” said CEO. “We work around the clock if needed to fully clean, sanitize, and restore properties after a flood. Our goal is to get people back into their homes or businesses as soon as it is safe to do so.

Melbourne Flood Master has been providing emergency flood damage restoration services in Keysborough and surrounding areas for many years. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to flood emergencies. For more information or to schedule emergency flood damage restoration services, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.

Melbourne Flood Master specializes in water and flood damage restoration for residential and commercial properties. Their IICRC-certified technicians utilize state-of-the-art equipment and advanced cleaning techniques to fully restore properties after water or flood damage events. Melbourne Flood Master serves customers throughout Keysborough and surrounding areas in Victoria.

