Lucintel Forecasts Combat Helmet Market to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the combat helmet market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028 from $2.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing requirement for advanced protective gear in military and law enforcement agencies, rising incorporation of visual assistance and communication systems, and ongoing technological advancements in helmet design and materials.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in combat helmet market by material (ballistic fiber, thermoplastics, and metal), application (protection, visual assistance, and communication), end use industry (military agencies and law enforcement agencies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Protection market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the combat helmet market is segmented into protection, visual assistance, and communication. Lucintel forecasts that the protection market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of combat helmets for better safety and protection of soldiers in military and defense industries.

“Within the combat helmet market, the military agencies segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the military agencies segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced combat helmets to provide protection to soldiers along with delivering visual assistance during the night operations.

“Asia pacific will dominate the combat helmet market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing military expenditure in countries, like India and China.

Major players of combat helmet market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Avon Rubber, BAE Systems, DuPont, Honeywell International, ArmorSource, MKU Limited, Gentex Corporation, 3M, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Point Black Enterprises are among the major combat helmet providers.

