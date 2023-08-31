Lucintel Forecasts Lithium Sulfide Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the lithium sulfide market is projected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2028 from $1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 50.0% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high energy-density solid-state batteries and widespread adoption of renewable energy along with rising need for energy storage solutions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in lithium sulfide market by type (99.9% and 99.99%), application (sulfide solid electrolytes and lithium-sulfur battery electrodes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“99.9% market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the lithium sulfide market is segmented into 99.9% and 99.99%. Lucintel forecasts that the 99.9% market is expected to remain the largest segment because of it acts as a superconductor and is widely used in lithium-sulfur batteries.

“Within the lithium sulfide market, the lithium-sulfur battery electrodes segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the lithium-sulfur battery electrodes segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and portable devices that require high-performance batteries.

“Asia pacific will dominate the lithium sulfide market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to favorable government policies and rising investments in renewable energy storage systems along with the presence of key manufacturers, such as BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., and Tesla Inc., in the region.

Major players of lithium sulfide market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Lorad Chemical, Albemarle, Materion, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Chengdu Hipure, Hangzhou Kaiyada, and Hubei Xinrunde are among the major lithium sulfide providers.

