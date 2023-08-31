Lucintel Forecasts n-Butyllithium Market to Reach $205.8 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the n-butyllithium market is projected to reach an estimated $205.8 billion by 2028 from $164.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for polymer initiators and pharmaceutical grade products and an increase in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry globally.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in n-butyllithium market by type (salt lake brine and lithium ore), application (pharmaceuticals & intermediates, battery, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Salt lake brine market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the n-butyllithium market is segmented into salt lake brine and lithium ore. Lucintel forecasts that the salt lake brine market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for lithium batteries in the electronics industry and processing inexpensive extraction as compared to land mining.

“Within the n-butyllithium market, the pharmaceutical & intermediate segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the pharmaceutical & intermediate segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing health consciousness among consumers and growing usage of n-butyllithium in the production of intermediate chemicals, which are further utilized for the manufacturing of aldehyde & ketone for the pharmaceutical industry.

“North America will dominate the n-butyllithium market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing need for efficient fuel sources in vehicles as well as rising demand across the chemical industry.

Major players of n-butyllithium market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Albemarle, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical, GanFeng, Gelest, Livent, Otto Chemie, and Sainor Laboratories are among the major n-butyllithium providers.

